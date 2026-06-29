TAMPA, Fla. — If Fourth of July fireworks aren't your thing, how about celebrating with something a little cuddlier?

You know, like adorable 1-year-old skunk sisters Juniper and Ginger, who will be making their big Florida Aquarium debut this holiday weekend.

(Don't worry, they've been de-stinkered. But did you know skunks only spray as a last resort? They'll let you know they're irked long before that happens.)

WATCH: Skunk sisters Juniper and Ginger will make Florida Aquarium debut this holiday weekend

Skunk sisters Juniper and Ginger will make Florida Aquarium debut this weekend

The young ladies — who arrived from Cheyenne Mountain Zoo when they were just babies — will be part of the aquarium's Animal Ambassador program, meeting and greeting the public and educating young and old.

The aquarium's "Sea to Shining Sea: All-American Weekend," from July 3-5, will include costumed divers, patriotic decorations, face painting, a special food menu, a scavenger hunt, and more.

For more information on the Florida Aquarium, go here.

For more Sean Daly hijinks, go here.