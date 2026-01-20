South Hillsborough Pipeline project's underground tunnel system should help minimize traffic impacts

HILLSBOROUGH, Fla — As areas grow, change happens and construction seems inevitable. But as plans began for the South Hillsborough Pipeline Project, traffic was a key consideration.

“This is one of 17 tunneling locations across the 26-mile-long pipeline project. It's important to Tampa Bay Water and Garney to minimize impacts to the traveling public to the greatest extent possible. Tunneling under major roadways such as this is one way we can do that," said Sam Flowers, the area manager.

The Pipeline Project will deliver 65 million gallons of drinking water a day to people in South Hillsborough by 2028.

It’s an area that’s fast-growing. By 2045, according to Tampa Bay Water, demand for homes will more than double in Wimauma, nearly triple in the Balm area and increase by one-third in Boyette.

Work on the project has already begun. The project is expected to cost $500 million, which will be funded by Hillsborough County, the Southwest Florida Water Management District and Tampa Bay Water.

“Crews are digging the first excavation for the project. They're installing a shaft, which will launch a micro tunneling machine," said Flowers. "That will install the 5-foot diameter pipeline under Bloomingdale Avenue, which allows us to cross Bloomingdale without an impact to traffic."

Crews will also tunnel under the Alafia River to minimize environmental impacts.

The South Hillsborough Pipeline connects the Tampa Bay Regional Surface Water Treatment Plant in Brandon to the County's Lithia Water Treatment Plant and the new Balm connection point.

It provides redundancy between major facilities, which should strengthen reliability during emergencies.

The project is expected to be completed by the spring of 2029.

For more information on the project, click here.



Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She's invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City, helping you find affordable childcare, and improving our roads.

