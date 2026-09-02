Florida Aquarium offers BOGO admission deal Fridays in September if you bring a date

TAMPA, Fla. — Love, and a sweet BOGO deal, are in the air at the Florida Aquarium this month.

"Fridays I'm in Love" is a weekly savings event with a sweet "date night" twist: On Fridays, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., you'll get two admission tickets for the price of one if you bring a date.

Your date can be of the romantic variety, or maybe it's a friend-zone situation, or maybe you want to bring a favorite family member.

Couples will have free reign of the aquarium, including animal meet and greets to help break the ice and act as conversation starters. (I highly recommend saying hello to Cayenne the tamandua, an anteater-type fella who is all sorts of cute.)

It is recommended that you get your tickets at the aquarium box office at 5 p.m. on Fridays.

For more information on "Fridays I'm in Love" at the Florida Aquarium, go here.

For more Sean Daly hijinks, go here.