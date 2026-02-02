Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa to host WWE Backlash after WrestleMania

TAMPA, Fla. — WWE Backlash is coming to Tampa. The event, announced by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, will take place Saturday, May 9, at the Benchmark International Arena.

It will be the first Premium Live Event following WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, showcasing the fallout from wrestling’s biggest stage.

Fans can access an exclusive presale beginning Thursday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m. by using code WWETIX. Backlash Priority Passes will also be offered through On Location, which includes premium seating, pre-show hospitality with Superstar appearances, and ringside photo opportunities.

Tampa Bay has hosted major WWE events, including Royal Rumble 2024 at Tropicana Field, WrestleMania 37, Hell in a Cell, Backlash, Battleground, Extreme Rules, Survivor Series, and Royal Rumble.

