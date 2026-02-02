E-bike voucher program is back for Tampa residents

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa announced the popular e-bike voucher program is back again for 2026.

Tampa’s Parking Division said it will provide up to 248 vouchers for participants to purchase new e-bikes.

To qualify for the vouchers, residents must fill out an application, be 18 or older, and have a purchase agreement from a qualifying bike shop.

The vouchers are from $1,000 to $3,000 off a new e-bike based on income, the parking division said.

In the first two years of the program (2023 and 2024), the City of Tampa said more than 450 vouchers were awarded.

A lottery-style drawing will then be done to determine who gets the vouchers.

