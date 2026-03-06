Tampa veterinarian celebrates 90th birthday doing what he loves

TAMPA, Fla. — This week, a Tampa veterinarian reached a major milestone, and he celebrated the best way he knows how, by going to work, caring for the animals he loves.

Dr. Walter Woolf is the oldest practicing veterinarian on the West Coast of Florida; this week, he turned 90.

Woolf started his veterinary career making house calls on Davis Island back in 1960.

“And my license number was 670, and in Florida, the veterinary licenses are now in the 19,700 series. I did not come here with Ponce DeLeon,” joked Woolf.

Over the past 67 years, Dr. Woolf has treated more than 175,000 pets.

“It’s an honor that I relish and I cherish,” said Woolf.

Walking through his Tampa offices, two main themes stand out: photos of pets and models of planes. During the late 60s and early 70s, Woolf and his team were often called upon by Tampa International Airport for help with their four-legged passengers.

“There was a monkey loose on the hold of an airplane that had escaped from its carrier. They could hear the monkey bouncing around inside, and we need somebody to catch it,” said Woolf. “It was one of our first experiences, and after that they said, ‘We know who to call.’”

That’s when Dr. Woolf had the idea to center his practice around animal travel, domestic and abroad. In 1977, he opened Air Animal Pet Movers.

“Our goal was to provide a humane, safe transportation system representing people’s interests in moving their pets from here to there,” said Woolf.

From Hawaii to Australia and everywhere in between, Dr. Woolf takes care of every aspect of animal travel, from medical documents to flight booking to carrier size to the owner’s peace of mind.

“I think she is on trip 18 or 19 to Europe, so she’s become a pro, and they just feel like family. We are here often, so it’s awesome,” said Aurore Smith about her dog, who is flying to France.

It’s one of only a handful of animal transportation companies in the country actually run by veterinarians.

“It means a lot to have a place so established that you can trust with an animal that you love so much,” said Kelly Moriarty about their cat, who is flying to Japan.

Dr. Woolf credits his longevity and success to the talented team he’s built around him, including his wife.

“There’s only three things in life you need: someone to love, something to do and something to hope for,” said Woolf.

Dr. Woolf said even at age 90, he has no intention of slowing down. He knows how important his service is for so many families.

“When that pet arrives and that family is reunited, the emotions of that missing member of the family, that’s what it comes down to,” said Woolf.



