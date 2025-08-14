Fatal shooting at apartment complex: Tampa police investigating

TAMPA, Fla. — Police detained a man after a fatal shooting at a Tampa apartment complex on Thursday morning.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said the shooting occurred around 10:20 a.m. at the Silver Oaks Apartments on 4201 Kenneth Court.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot and transported him to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said a second man was quickly located near the scene and detained without incident.

TPD said preliminary information suggests that this was not a random act of violence.

The individuals involved knew each other, and the shooting appears to have stemmed from an escalating domestic dispute, according to the report.

This is an ongoing investigation.