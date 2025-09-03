Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sun City Center man killed after being struck by pickup on U.S. 41: FHP

RUSKIN, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a man died on U.S. 41 after being struck by a truck on Tuesday evening.

FHP said a Ford F150, driven by a 53-year-old Ruskin man, was traveling northbound on U.S. 41, south of Fourth Avenue Southeast, shortly after 8 p.m. on Sept. 2.

A 58-year-old Sun City Center man was walking across the highway and entered the path of the F150, according to officials.

FHP said the F-150 hit the pedestrian who suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

