Sun City Center man killed after being struck by pickup on U.S. 41: FHP

RUSKIN, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a man died on U.S. 41 after being struck by a truck on Tuesday evening.
FHP said a Ford F150, driven by a 53-year-old Ruskin man, was traveling northbound on U.S. 41, south of Fourth Avenue Southeast, shortly after 8 p.m. on Sept. 2.
A 58-year-old Sun City Center man was walking across the highway and entered the path of the F150, according to officials.
FHP said the F-150 hit the pedestrian who suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
Pier 60 in Clearwater set to partially reopen Labor Day after hurricane repairs
Clearwater's Pier 60 partially reopens on Labor Day after hurricane repairs, bringing back tourists and boosting local businesses.
Pier 60 in Clearwater set to partially reopen on Labor Day