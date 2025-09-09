Suspect arrested in August hit-and-run crash on Dale Mabry Highway: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department (TPD) said it has arrested a suspect in an August hit-and-run crash, which left a bicyclist with serious injuries.

On August 27, a silver SUV struck a bicyclist on Dale Mabry Highway near West Mango Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.

Officials said an adult man in his 40s was transported to the hospital, where he was treated for critical injuries. He has been released from the hospital and continues to recover, TPD said.

Detectives reported finding the abandoned Chevy Equinox SUV and impounded the vehicle later that day, on August 27.

TPD said detectives followed evidence and leads that led to Derrick Bass, 33, as a suspect.

On Sept. 8, Bass was located by deputies and arrested.

He is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.