Tampa-based Grey Bull Rescue readies rapid response for potential U.S. military action in Venezuela

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa rescue organization is preparing to deploy its team in response to rising tensions between the United States and Venezuela following deadly strikes against suspected drug traffickers off the country’s coast.

Grey Bull Rescue has activated “Operation: Latin Shield” as founder Bryan Stern positions more than 150 team members in neighboring Aruba, anticipating the possibility of U.S. land strikes. The team’s focus is on safeguarding Americans who could be caught in the middle of the conflict.

Since its inception, Grey Bull Rescue has completed over 800 missions worldwide, including its most recent effort in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa. Stern said their priority is protecting innocent civilians from becoming collateral damage in escalating hostilities.

“The U.S. military is picking a fight with a bunch of bad guys, whether you think that’s right or wrong, that’s the situation,” Stern said. “Those bad guys are gonna fight back, and that’s okay. The people that are stuck in the middle of that, that’s who we’re worried about—the innocent civilians.”

Stern emphasized the readiness of his team to respond on the ground and in the air, but noted that funding remains a critical factor in their mission’s reach.

