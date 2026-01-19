Tampa Bay 28 morning team to ride in Tampa MLK Day Parade

- Anchors Deiah Riley and Andrew Kinsey, with meteorologist Greg Dee, are riding in the 36th annual Tampa MLK Day Parade on Monday.
- The parade kicks off at 12 p.m. at Cuscaden Park and will travel through East Tampa before ending at Middleton High School.
- Tampa Bay 28 will stream the parade live on the website and Facebook.
- The Martin Luther King Parade Foundation is celebrating the life and legacy of civil rights activist the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., with a series of community events, including a black-tie gala on Jan. 8 emceed by Andrew and Deiah.
- Find more information on community events in celebration of MLK Day here.
FWC releases report detailing deadly alligator attack at Lake Kissimmee State Park
The couple involved launched an 11-foot canoe and traveled along Tiger Creek and then toward Lake Kissimmee prior to the incident.
