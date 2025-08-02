Tampa Bay's largest back-to-school fair distributes 1,000 free backpacks to local kids

TAMPA, Fla. — 1,000 free backpacks were given away to kids at Tampa Bay’s largest back-to-school fair on Saturday.
Local families gathered at Westshore Plaza, where vendors provided information on after-school programs and other educational opportunities.
ABC Action News spoke with long-time educator and school board member Lynn Gray.
“It's all about focusing on the day on that first day, August 11th, it's so exciting, a new beginning, everything happens on that first day of school,” Gray said.
This was the 18th year for the event.
