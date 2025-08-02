Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa Bay's largest back-to-school fair distributes 1,000 free backpacks to local kids

1,000 free backpacks were given away to kids at Tampa Bay’s largest back-to-school fair on Saturday.
Tampa Bay's largest back-to-school fair distributes 1,000 free backpacks to local kids
bts
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — 1,000 free backpacks were given away to kids at Tampa Bay’s largest back-to-school fair on Saturday.

Local families gathered at Westshore Plaza, where vendors provided information on after-school programs and other educational opportunities.

WATCH: Tampa Bay's largest back-to-school fair distributes 1,000 free backpacks to local kids

Tampa Bay's largest back-to-school fair distributes 1,000 free backpacks to local kids

ABC Action News spoke with long-time educator and school board member Lynn Gray.

“It's all about focusing on the day on that first day, August 11th, it's so exciting, a new beginning, everything happens on that first day of school,” Gray said.

This was the 18th year for the event.

There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.

Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.