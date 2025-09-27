Tampa church hosts health expo to bring more healthcare resources and access to community

TAMPA, Fla. — For 160 years, Beulah Baptist Institutional Church has served the Tampa community.

And Pastor Alan Harris says philosophy is top of mind, now more than ever.

"It's already ingrained in our ministry philosophy to be a church that does ministry outside the walls of the church," Harris said.

The Tampa church hosted a health expo to bring essential healthcare resources directly to the community.

Dozens of vendors and volunteers set up the event to provide health screenings, testing, and haircuts.

"Unfortunately, in our community, the black and brown community, we have a high burden of disease, and it's mainly because of lack of access to care," Dr. Lauri Taylor, a volunteer, says, "So this kind of event is very important to get this information out to people to say, hey, there are resources here available. You don't have to let whatever disease or illness that you have linger."

However, in addition to the resources, research was also a significant part of the day.

"By having our researchers on the ground where they can talk to people, get information from them, have them do studies, they can then take that back, formulate that. Some formal outcome, and then it informs practice how we care for people on a daily basis," says Dr. Dee Jones, another volunteer.



