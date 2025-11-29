Tampa church offers affordable Christmas gifts to help families during holiday season

TAMPA, Fla. — Beulah Baptist Institutional Church hosted its second annual Christmas Miracle Market, offering families affordable holiday gifts with items priced at no more than $20 each.

The church, located just outside downtown Tampa, allowed families to shop for high-demand items including Chromebooks, bikes and Nintendo Switches, at significantly reduced prices during the holiday shopping season.

"We're always looking for different ways that we can serve our community, understanding that Christmas is a big time of the year for everyone," Pastor Alan Harris said.

For some families, the timing couldn't be better. One mother explained that her daughter has a combined Christmas and birthday celebration, making the affordable market particularly helpful during the expensive holiday season.

"Coming to a place like this really helps out during the holidays," says Tai Glover.

The inventory moved quickly, with children excitedly picking bikes and other gifts. Glover's daughter, Zoe, says she is most excited about riding her new bike, much to the joy of her mom.

Another child told reporter Blake Phillips about her gratitude to her grandmother for bringing her to the event, saying, "I love her, and I thank her for bringing me today to get something."

The success of this year's market has the team at Beulah already planning for 2026, with goals to expand both the inventory and reach.

"It helps us not to become comfortable with where we are, but it makes us even now in 2025 look ahead to 2026 and see how we can make this even bigger and even better for the sake of our community," Pastor Harris said.

Laurell Jones, the event chair, emphasized the church's ongoing commitment to community service.

"We're always on the move to serve our community, and we're always looking for ways to do that. And this is one of those faiths in action," Jones said.



Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.