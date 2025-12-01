Tampa City Council advances new bike safety rules for multimodal trails like Riverwalk, Bayshore Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — The Tampa City Council is one step closer to new regulations targeting unsafe cycling behavior on the city's multimodal trails, including the popular Riverwalk and Bayshore Boulevard.

The proposed ordinance would prohibit speeding, wheelies, stunts and tricks on trails while establishing a 10 mph speed limit and requiring cyclists to ride no more than two abreast.

Watch full report from Jada Williams

Riverwalk speeding crackdown

"We have received complaints from the public about large groups of bicyclists on these multimodal trails doing tricks and wheelies and things like that," said Carl Brody from the city's legal department during the council meeting.

The proposed rules come after years of complaints from residents about intimidating groups of cyclists creating safety hazards for pedestrians and other trail users.

Karen Hogan, who walks the Riverwalk daily, said she has witnessed dangerous behavior firsthand.

WFTS

"The biggest problem is the kids that try and ride on a wheelie, you know, only on their back wheel, and they're unsteady, and they rock around and they lose control, and they hit people," Hogan said. "I know of two people who have been hospitalized."

Hogan described cyclists traveling at excessive speeds and becoming confrontational when asked to slow down.

"You yell at them, and they'll come back and they'll cuss you out, or they'll throw things at you," she said.

However, the proposal has drawn criticism from civil rights advocates concerned about repeating past discriminatory enforcement practices.

Yvette Lewis, president of the NAACP Hillsborough County branch, expressed strong reservations about the proposed fines targeting young cyclists, likening it to the city's controversial former policy dubbed 'Biking While Black'.

"I do definitely have some concerns over imposing fines and fees on youth that get tickets for just riding their bikes," Lewis said. "The black community definitely doesn't have a lot of trust when it comes to the police policing us or policing this issue here."

Lewis questioned where young people are expected to ride their bikes if they face restrictions on both streets and trails.

"If you don't want them to ride the bikes in the streets, and now you're asking them, don't ride them on the boardwalk or Riverwalk or Bayshore. Where do you want the kids to go?" she said.

The council modified the original proposal during Thursday's meeting, establishing a graduated fine structure. It includes a warning on the first offense, a $25 fine for the second offense, $50 for the third, and $75 for the fourth, instead of a flat $75 penalty. Councilmembers also extended the education period from 30 to 90 days before citations would begin.

Tampa Police Sergeant Nate Horvath emphasized the department's focus on education over enforcement.

"Our number one goal is to not cite them," Horvath said. "We're going to just educate them on the rules."

Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak raised concerns about criminalizing young cyclists, noting that $75 represents 10 hours of minimum wage work for teenagers. She successfully pushed for the reduced fine structure and formal warning system.

The discussion also touched on Tampa's controversial "biking while black" enforcement practices from previous years, which disproportionately targeted Black cyclists. Council members emphasized the need for equitable enforcement of the proposed regulations.

The proposed ordinance would apply only to multimodal trails within city parks, not regular streets or private property. Tampa operates two skate parks that allow bike stunts, and Hillsborough County maintains multiple facilities for recreational cycling activities.

Hogan supported the enforcement measures but questioned whether the penalties would be sufficient.

"It might be okay for the first as long as they really enforce it for the second and the third," she said. "Make it hurt the person in their pocket, and it'll cost more than the bicycle they're riding."

Corporal Ryan Fleming from Tampa Police's bike unit said officers regularly encounter concerned residents during patrols who express safety fears about large cycling groups.

"When we ride almost on a daily basis, we're stopped by numerous people that have expressed these concerns to us," Fleming said.

If approved, the regulations would include educational signage and direct outreach programs during the 90-day grace period. Officers would have discretion to issue warnings before moving to the graduated fine system.

The proposal requires a second reading and final adoption, which is scheduled for Dec. 18.



Share Your Story with Jada



Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.



. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.