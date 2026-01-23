Tampa dance company celebrates 20 years of inclusivity

TAMPA, Fla. — On Friday, one of Tampa Bay’s most unique dance companies celebrates its 20th anniversary with a special performance highlighting the past two decades.

For the past 20 years, Revolutions Dance Company has been providing performers of all abilities the chance to dance.

“It really connected me to the Tampa community in a way I never really thought about when I started the company,” said Founder Dwayne Scheuneman.

Scheuneman, who lives with a wheelchair, founded the company after taking a dance class through the VA.

“In the beginning, it was just me and one other dancer doing duets everywhere, but the Tampa dance community was so supportive they offered us places to perform, and then dancers saw what we were doing and wanted to dance with us,” said Scheuneman.

Revolutions Dance Company has performed all over the world, but their special 20th-anniversary show is happening in Tampa at 8 p.m. Friday at New Tampa Performing Arts Center.

WFTS

“We’re bringing back some pieces from our past, and we are going to include some new choreography,” said Scheuneman. “It’s going to be a show where you are going to see a variety of dance styles and different bodies up on the stage moving, truly one of the most exciting shows we’ve produced so far.”

For some of these dancers, it’s a new hobby, while for others, it’s a blast from the past.

“I used to be a dancer when I was younger, and I met Dwayne a couple years ago, and now I’m here with the group,” said a dancer named Jesus.

Dancers say an outlet like this can truly be life-changing.

“They were able to find their own ways of expression through even the smallest movements and gestures, and connectivity, it just opened up this entire new world for them,” said dancer Sam Kedziora.

Then there is Rafael Castellano, who will be bouncing back and forth in the show between a wheelchair and prosthetic legs.

“It’s a great opportunity to show people that no matter what you go through in life, you can do whatever your heart desires as long as you put your mind into it,” said Castellano.

Vanessa Hernandez will be performing a duet with Rafael. She says having a partner on wheels has opened her mind to all new possibilities.

“The creativity and the juices are constantly flowing, and the experimentation and the creation of new movement, choreography, and art is just beautiful,” said Hernandez.

Dwayne is always looking to add new performers. He hopes to be a voice in the dance community when it comes to inclusivity.

“Oh, yeah I feel that we are a very strong voice for diversity and doing what you can, you know it’s not about what you can’t do it’s always about what you can do and I think we highlight that very well,” said Scheuneman.

For ticket information, go to www.newtampaartscenter.org.



