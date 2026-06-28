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Tampa man arrested in Plant City road rage incident: FHP

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Florida Highway Patrol
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PLANT CITY, Fla. — A Tampa man was arrested after a road rage incident on I-4 in Plant City led to charges of criminal mischief and reckless driving.

According to a Hillsborough County criminal report affidavit, the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, near mile marker 22 on I-4 eastbound. Sylvester Brown was taken into custody the next morning at a location on East 14th Avenue in Tampa.

Brown faces one felony count of criminal mischief causing $1,000 or more in damage and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

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FL brain tumor patient denied insurance coverage for surgery gets full reversal

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