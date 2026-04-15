Tampa man arrested in Seffner for months of abuse, exploitation of woman

TAMPA, Fla. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after a months-long investigation uncovered systemic abuse and exploitation of a woman he was in a relationship with, per the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

TPD says Moises Estee Buitrago began isolating the victim in Oct. 2025 by destroying her phone and identification. Police say the abuse escalated to physical and sexual violence, including restraining the victim, obstructing her breathing, and using weapons to inflict injuries while withholding medical care.

Estee Buitrago also forced the woman to accompany him to his workplace to prevent her from seeking help and took nude photos without her consent, distributing them to others, per TPD.

On March 24, 2026, police say he threatened the victim and forcibly entered a room where she was hiding. Acquaintances intervened and contacted law enforcement, but he fled before officers arrived.

The Tampa Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit and U.S. Marshals Task Force found Estee Buitrago in Seffner on April 14 and arrested him without incident after obtaining a warrant. He was booked into the Orient Road Jail on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, false imprisonment, and two counts of digital voyeurism.

"No human being should ever have to endure the pain of domestic violence or the lifelong trauma it leaves behind,” said Chief Lee Bercaw. “I commend the brave individuals who intervened and undoubtedly saved a life. This arrest sends a clear message: we will use every resource at our disposal to protect the vulnerable and hold abusers accountable."

TPD encourages anyone struggling to contact them, as they can assist with:



Safety Planning

Legal Assistance

Victim Advocacy

Click here for more information on shelters, support groups and how the TPD can help.