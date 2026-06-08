Tampa man charged with DUI manslaughter after deadly US 41 crash in Hillsborough County: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said two people are dead after two cars crashed on US 41 on Sunday evening.

FHP said around 5:45 p.m. on June 7, a Toyota Camry was traveling north on US 41 when it was overtaken by a Nissan Pathfinder that came from behind. The Pathfinder collided with the Camry in the inside lane, and both vehicles rotated. The Pathfinder came to a final rest in the inside lane, and the Camry came to a final rest in the raised center median.

Officials said the driver of the Pathfinder, 21-year-old Navesh Persaud of Tampa, and a 55-year-old passenger in the Camry from Land O' Lakes suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Camry, a 53-year-old Land O' Lakes man, and his other passenger, a 60-year-old Lutz woman, both suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

FHP said in its investigation, investigators learned Persaud was impaired. He was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI serious injury.