Tampa man found guilty of killing former boss after being fired: prosecutors

HILLSBOORUGH COUNTY, FLA. — A Tampa man is facing life in prison after he was convicted of the shooting death of his former boss on Thursday.

A jury found Terry Stephens, 41, of Tampa, guilty of first-degree murder.

According to the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office, 13th Circuit, Stephens orchestrated a plan to rob and kill the victim, his former boss, who had previously fired him.

Stephens and codefendant Eric Wallace asked to buy marijuana from the victim to learn his location.

When they met, Wallace ambushed the victim, shooting and killing him while taking his marijuana, prosecutors said.

Stephens, known by friends as "Peanut," is facing a mandatory life sentence under Florida law.

Wallace was already sentenced to life in prison after his trial in January.