Tampa man refurbishes old computers and gives them to families in need

TAMPA, Fla. — Growing up in Venezuela, Tony Selvaggio witnessed firsthand how many families lived without computers, and soon realized the issue existed right here in his new home of Tampa Bay.

“Most people don’t know that there is a problem, most people don’t know that 80 percent of our computers are being thrown away and not being recycled,” said Selvaggio.

So in 2014, just a few years after immigrating to the U.S, Tony opened eSmart Recycling. Last year, the business accepted more than one million pounds of used electronics.

“If it has a plug, a switch, or a battery, then we can recycle it,” said Selvaggio.

Tony knows how impactful a computer can be. His first and only computer growing up not only got him through school, but it’s also how he applied for his VISA.

“When you hear numbers, like in the county we have a wait list of 1,500 kids who don’t have computers in their home, it sounds like a problem that shouldn’t exist,” said Selvaggio.

This past year, Tony donated more than 1,000 refurbished computers to people in need.

“We work hand in hand with Hillsborough Education Foundation; we work a lot with non-profits in the community that really need access to computers,” said Selvaggio.

WFTS

One of their non-profit partners is GTE Financial. They say Tony’s dedication to giving back is significant during Hispanic Heritage Month.

“He was doing amazing things, and we are all about empowering our community, and we definitely wanted to empower more people like him,” said Onassis Santiago with GTE Financial.

Every day, Tony walks past a sign outside his office that reads, “If you want to change the world, start in your own community.”

“Hispanic Heritage Month for me is an opportunity to celebrate our upbringing, those things that we bring from a cultural standpoint that can help us become more competitive as a community. This is a perfect example,” said Selvaggio.



Share Your Story with Robert



We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.

Contact Robert Boyd First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.