Tampa native honored on 75th anniversary of his sacrifice

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa is honoring a native war hero on the 75th anniversary of his sacrifice during the Korean War.

The city said on Sept.15, 1950, 1st Lt. Baldomero López, a Marine and Hillsborough High School graduate, led his platoon across the seawall at Inchon, Korea.

López was wounded by enemy fire and, clutching a live grenade, López pulled the grenade beneath him, giving his life to shield his fellow servicemen.

López earned a posthumous Medal of Honor for his sacrifice.

On Sept. 15 at 1 p.m., the city will honor his memory with a public remembrance ceremony marking the anniversary of his death and the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.