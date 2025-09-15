Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa native honored on 75th anniversary of his sacrifice

U.S. Marine Corps Photograph, from the collections of the Naval History and Heritage Command, NH 96876
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa is honoring a native war hero on the 75th anniversary of his sacrifice during the Korean War.

The city said on Sept.15, 1950, 1st Lt. Baldomero López, a Marine and Hillsborough High School graduate, led his platoon across the seawall at Inchon, Korea.

López was wounded by enemy fire and, clutching a live grenade, López pulled the grenade beneath him, giving his life to shield his fellow servicemen.

López earned a posthumous Medal of Honor for his sacrifice.

On Sept. 15 at 1 p.m., the city will honor his memory with a public remembrance ceremony marking the anniversary of his death and the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.

