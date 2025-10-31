Millions of Floridians prepare to lose SNAP benefits on Nov. 1

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Millions of Americans are preparing to lose their SNAP benefits on Nov. 1. The federal program is temporarily shutting down amidst the government shutdown. In Florida, more than 2.9 million people rely on SNAP benefits to put food on the table. That includes more than 1 million children.

Tampa Bay 28 spoke to Annie Dogierani as she was waiting for assistance at Metropolitan Ministries.

“It’s going be a real hard time for people. We don’t know what we are going to do. We're gonna struggle,” said Dogierani.

Brian Verdelotti was also there speaking to us about why losing these benefits is such a big deal.

“It’s real real stressful. You know? It’s you don’t realize it until it happens to you, and before I was not in that situation, but now that I am older, you know it’s a lot harder,” said Verdelotti.

Verdelotti explained that he receives about $119 a month through SNAP to buy food. He said he has learned to stretch it, but with the benefits ending, there is nothing for him to stretch.

“When you first go get something, it lasts a couple weeks, then you run out and you try to find a way to get food,” said Verdelotti.

He said he plans to rely on food banks and churches to eat this month, but explained that not knowing where your next meal will come from is an unsettling feeling.

“Without eating, you can’t survive,” Verdelotti said.

Meanwhile, food banks are already preparing for an influx of people.

“Donations are down for the food and the need is greater,” said Tina Brodowski with Metropolitan Ministries.

She said food donations are down right as they are seeing more people come in seeking help.

“I can tell you the need is great, and we need those who can afford to step up and help. Please do that. Please do that,” said Brodowski.

If you are interested in donating, you can head to any of the locations below:

Metropolitan Ministries: 2102 N. Florida Ave, Tampa



Countryside Cares: 3600 W. Ballast Point Blvd, Tampa



SVDP District Pantry: 12310 N Nebraska, Tampa



Feeding Tampa Bay: 3624 Causeway Blvd, Tampa

They prefer non-perishable, unopened food items.

If you are in need of food assistance, any of the above locations can help.



