Tampa woman creates list to help families find food during possible SNAP funding lapse

TAMPA, Fla. — From her front porch in Seminole Heights, Kas Miller spends hours behind her laptop. You might think she’s applying for jobs.

After all, the 33-year-old marketing professional was laid off in July.

But instead of sending out résumés, she’s using her time and her skills to help others.

“I created what I’m referring to as the Tampa Bay SNAP Gap Mega List,” Miller said. “I’m really proud that I was able to assemble this in about two days.”

The “mega list” is an online database that pulls together food resources across Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco Counties. It includes everything from local food banks to church pantries, PTA meal drives to restaurant giveaways.

You can find her website here.

Miller built it after seeing community groups scramble to prepare for a possible lapse in federal food stamp, or SNAP, funding if Congress fails to pass a budget deal in time.

“I am heartbroken that the government hasn’t been able to make a decision to stop this,” Miller said. “But I’m absolutely heartened and full seeing the community come together.”

Her project is personal. Miller lost her father when she was six. Her mother, raising her alone, worked multiple jobs and often relied on food assistance to make ends meet.

“I was a child who benefited from social safety nets growing up,” she said. “I know how important it is.”

Now, decades later, she’s paying it forward, one spreadsheet at a time.

“I always say I’m just a girl trying to save the world one spreadsheet at a time,” Miller said with a smile.

Her website, kasmiller.com , is free to use, and it’s regularly updated as she discovers new food resources. She’s also looking for volunteers to help translate the list into Spanish and Haitian Creole so more families can access it.

“I’m hoping this is a resource that communities don’t need,” she said, “and I just got to hang out with my laptop for a few days for no reason.”

If you know of a local food resource that’s not listed, Miller encourages you to submit it through her website or by email at hi@kasmiller.com.



Share Your Story with Chad



Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses. Use the form below to share your story ideas with Chad.

Contact Chad Mills First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body Security Check Submit

. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses. Use the form below to share your story ideas with Chad.