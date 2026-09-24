Hillsborough County food pantry struggles to feed families after delivery truck breaks down

BRANDON, FL (WFTS) — A Hillsborough County food pantry that helps hundreds of families each week is facing a problem of its own: the truck it relies on to pick up food has broken down.

Three B’s Ministry in Brandon serves roughly 220 to 230 families each week and impacts more than 5,000 people each month, according to founder Martha Diaz.

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A broken truck is keeping food from hundreds of Hillsborough County families

Now, Diaz says the pantry has food available but no reliable way to get it.

“I receive a lot of messages that break my heart,” Diaz said, before describing texts, messages, and emails from people asking for food. “And I cannot do anything.”

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The nonprofit uses its Ford F-650 box truck to pick up truckloads of food two or three times a week from food banks in Tampa, Plant City, and Lakeland.

But the truck recently stopped running and has an oil leak. Diaz said the repair will require removing the transmission and could cost between $5,000 and $6,000, exceeding the small nonprofit's budget.

Without the truck, the pantry has had to dramatically reduce its distributions.

Lately, Diaz said Three B’s can serve only about 60 families a week. Some weeks, the pantry has had to cancel its distribution altogether.

Families who rely on the pantry for groceries are feeling the impact.

“I know how difficult it is for a mom to be able to decide if they’re going to put food on their table, or they’re going to pay the eclectic bill, or they’re going to pay the water bill, or they’re going to pay the rent, because it’s going to face an eviction,” Diaz said.

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Diaz said the need is particularly great right now, with rising costs putting pressure on families who may not have needed assistance in the past.

“Families that were once part of the ones that were able to donate to help, now are on the other side — needing the help, needing the food, needing the resources,” she said.

Three B’s would eventually like to replace the truck, but for now, Diaz is hoping someone with experience working on diesel trucks can help repair the one they already have.

“Somebody that knows how to fix the truck and is willing to donate their time, that would be a blessing,” Diaz said.

If you think you can help, you can reach Martha Diaz directly at 813-409-8342.

Three B’s Ministry has received help from Tampa Bay 28 viewers before.

In 2024, viewers stepped up after the pantry was in danger of losing its home. Back then, viewers helped the ministry find a new location. Tampa Bay 28 also launched a 'Gives' campaign that raised more than $4,100 for the food pantry.

Three B’s Ministry is also one of the beneficiaries of an upcoming fundraiser, the Snowfall Masquerade, set for October 24 at the Centre Club in Tampa. Tickets are available, and sales will benefit Three B's and two other nonprofits.



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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.