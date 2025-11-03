Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa police hold memorial ceremony for fallen officer on 50th anniversary

Tampa police hold memorial ceremony for fallen officer
Tampa Police Department
Tampa police hold memorial ceremony for fallen officer
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) will hold a 50-year memorial remembrance in honor of Officer Anthony Williams.

TPD said on Nov. 3, 1975, 27-year-old Anthony Williams interrupted an armed robbery at a convenience store while off duty.

“Officer Williams stepped away from his family—his wife, Officer Ann Williams, also a Tampa Police Officer, and their four-year-old son—who remained in their car while he went inside for milk. Seeing three men robbing the store, he instantly took action.” said TPD in a press release.

Williams was fatally wounded while trying to stop the robbery. The three men involved in the robbery were convicted of their roles in the robbery and Williams’ death, per police.

Fifty years later, TPD hosted a memorial ceremony to honor Williams on Nov. 3 in front of the "Monument to Fallen Officers" outside Tampa police headquarters.

Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed

Two Tampa Bay customers say Elite Countertops owner Jose Canete took thousands in deposits but never installed promised quartz countertops.

Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.