Tampa police hold memorial ceremony for fallen officer on 50th anniversary

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) will hold a 50-year memorial remembrance in honor of Officer Anthony Williams.

TPD said on Nov. 3, 1975, 27-year-old Anthony Williams interrupted an armed robbery at a convenience store while off duty.

“Officer Williams stepped away from his family—his wife, Officer Ann Williams, also a Tampa Police Officer, and their four-year-old son—who remained in their car while he went inside for milk. Seeing three men robbing the store, he instantly took action.” said TPD in a press release.

Williams was fatally wounded while trying to stop the robbery. The three men involved in the robbery were convicted of their roles in the robbery and Williams’ death, per police.

Fifty years later, TPD hosted a memorial ceremony to honor Williams on Nov. 3 in front of the "Monument to Fallen Officers" outside Tampa police headquarters.