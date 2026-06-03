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Tampa police ID man and woman in death investigation

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Taylor Vinson
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Posted
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TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department (TPD) announced Wednesday the identities of the two people involved in a death investigation from May 25.

TPD responded to the 6900 block of North Central Avenue a little after 1:15 a.m. on May 25, when they found a man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

A few hours later, police responded to a residence in the 200 block of East Patterson Street, when investigators found signs of a recent fire inside the home, as a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD said the woman is 36-year-old Tyneisha Burroughs and the man is 41-year-old Jamel Williams. And police said Burroughs and Williams were last known to be in a romantic relationship prior to their deaths.

The investigation is ongoing, with police asking for anyone with information or security footage related to the case to contact TPD at 813-231-6130.

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