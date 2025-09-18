Tampa Racial Reconciliation Committee to be 'discontinued' to comply with federal law: Memo

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa moved to end the Racial Reconciliation Committee (RRC), citing changes to federal law, according to a memo.

The City of Tampa's website states the RRC held workshops as early as December 2024. According to the site, it was created to review, study, and make recommendations to the City Council and the City of Tampa about affordable housing, economic development, youth opportunities, ignored history, and returning citizens and restoration rights.

In a memorandum to the Tampa City Council, City Attorney Andrea Zelman concluded the committee would need to be discontinued to comply with federal law.

The City Attorney said continuing the committee "puts the City at risk of becoming subject to a federal enforcement action and/or losing access to federal funds."

Memorandum Re Racial Reconciliation Committee - Sept. 18, 2025 by ABC Action News

City of Tampa Councilman Luis Viera posted a statement on Facebook about the elimination of the committee, and Viera said he did not fault the City of Tampa for the decision.

"This has absolutely nothing to do with the City Of Tampa staff, which always does a fine job and are public servants. This is about a federal Administration that is rolling back our ability to fight for progress. I have never personally seen such blatant efforts to divide Americans through racial grievance and to call efforts to battle racism 'discriminatory,'" Viera said.