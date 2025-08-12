Tampa ranks third highest in U.S. cities with the biggest inflation problems: WalletHub

TAMPA, Fla. — A study done by WalletHub found Tampa ranks third highest in a list of U.S. cities with the biggest inflation problems.
WalletHub compared 23 MSAs (Metropolitan Statistical Areas) across two key metrics involving the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation.
WalletHub said the study compared the Consumer Price Index for the latest month for which data is available to two months prior and one year before to get a snapshot of how inflation has changed in the short and long term.
To read more information on the study, visit here.
There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.