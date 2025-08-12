Tampa ranks third highest in U.S. cities with the biggest inflation problems: WalletHub

TAMPA, Fla. — A study done by WalletHub found Tampa ranks third highest in a list of U.S. cities with the biggest inflation problems.

WalletHub compared 23 MSAs (Metropolitan Statistical Areas) across two key metrics involving the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation.

WalletHub said the study compared the Consumer Price Index for the latest month for which data is available to two months prior and one year before to get a snapshot of how inflation has changed in the short and long term.

