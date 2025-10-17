Tampa rescue group returns after all Gaza hostages freed

TAMPA, Fla. — Grey Bull Rescue has returned to Tampa following the release of all living hostages from Hamas back to Israel, marking the end of a mission that has lasted over 700 days.

"Having rescued hostages from Gaza, having rescued hostages from all over the world, it was truly just a profound experience. It was unbelievable," said Bryan Stern, founder of Grey Bull Rescue.

Stern and others were in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv for the release of the remaining living hostages.

For over two years, the Florida-based organization has worked tirelessly on rescue missions across the Middle East, putting thousands of people on flights, buses, and boats to evacuate them from war zones.

"The hostage piece of it has always been the problem, right, because that's the leverage that Hamas has always had. That leverage is now gone and whatever the future will be, whatever the future will be, hostages won't be part of it," Stern said.

But this most recent trip to Tel Aviv, gave Stern a moment of reflection.

"I have never been to Israel, not in war zone conditions. This is the first time I've been to Israel without Iron Dome cooking off. This is the first time I've been to Israel without missiles flying over. That it's always been part of the process of going there for the last two years," Stern said.

And while Stern hopes the ceasefire will hold, he says he and his team are going to remain ready.

"Probably there's more work to be done in the region. I hope and pray for peace, but we're ready," says Stern.



Share Your Story with Blake



Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.

Contact Blake Phillips First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.