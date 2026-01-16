Tampa Runners hit the pavement with the Gasparilla Distance Classic just over a month away

TAMPA, Fla. — With just over a month to go until the Gasparilla Distance Classic, runners across Tampa Bay are ramping up their training and logging miles in preparation for race day.

The annual event, known for its scenic route along Bayshore Boulevard, draws thousands of participants each year for races including the popular half-marathon. For Tampa resident Brianna Jordan, this year marks her first time running the Gasparilla Distance Classic, but she is no stranger to long-distance running.

Jordan is deep into her training schedule, running three to four times a week with shorter weekday runs and longer distances on the weekends.

While she has completed half marathons in the past, Jordan says Gasparilla stands out because of its waterfront views and the energy of the local running community.

“I love Bayshore views, so that’s something I’m looking forward to, a beautiful race,” Jordan said.

That community support is already on full display during training season, with runners filling Bayshore Boulevard throughout the day.

“It’s a good community. There are a lot of people who enjoy running. All you have to do is drive past Bayshore, and you see a million people out getting the miles in,” said Jordan.

As race day approaches, nerves are a natural part of the process.

Of course, no race day weekend is complete without proper fuel. For Jordan, carb loading is a highlight of the experience.

“I like some pasta. Some red sauce pasta, not creamy sauce pasta, or maybe a Chipotle burrito bowl, love that too,” Jordan said.

With the big weekend fast approaching, Jordan has one simple piece of advice for anyone lacing up their running shoes.

“Do your training. The biggest advice do your training and that gives you confidence on the day of,” Jordan said.



From finding savings to help navigate the price of paradise, to the safety of our roads, and even the latest medical breakthroughs; Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping you get the most out of your day. Share your ideas with Keely below.

