TAMPA, Fla. — These are not your typical thank-you notes.

These hand-written letters, penned with love and enthusiasm by middle-schoolers, come with colorful stickers and "Go USA!" exclamations.

Their words are innocent and uplifting:

"I am so thankful you guys have sacrificed so much for us."

"I really value my freedom, and I'm just so thankful for you."

WATCH: Tampa students at Cambridge Christian School write heartfelt thank-you notes for Veterans Day

Tampa students at Cambridge Christian School write heartfelt thank-you notes for Veterans Day

In Matt Richie's seventh-grade civics class at Cambridge Christian School in Tampa, the assignment on this Veterans Day was to spread love:

"Be sincere, be heartfelt, and know that these people gave up a lot to protect us," Mr. Richie instructed his charges.

Anna Tanzilla, from the Camaraderie Foundation, which offers counseling and support for military service members and their families, was there to gather the letters.

"Especially coming from children, these letters have a whole different level of meaning," says Anna, an Air Force veteran herself.

The class had another special guest: U.S. Army Major General Kent Lightner, who told the class that these letters would be greatly appreciated.

"They're going to know that you care about them and you appreciate their sacrifice," Lightner said.

The letters will be delivered this week to veterans and active-duty service members across Florida.



Share Your Story with Sean



Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

Contact Sean Daly First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.