Tampa 'super speeder' arrested after topping 140 mph on I-4: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) continues its crack down on "super speeders" after arresting a driver going over 140 mph on I-4 early Wednesday morning.

FHP said a trooper was conducting speed enforcement on Interstate 4 westbound at mile marker 28 in Plant City just before 3 a.m., when he saw an Infiniti G37x sedan traveling over 100 mph.

The Infiniti driver was moving through traffic aggressively, topping over 140 mph in the 70 mph zone.

The FHP trooper in an unmarked Ford Mustang patrol vehicle overtook and stopped the Infiniti.

FHP arrested Alfred Anthony Escobar-Hernandez for under the "super speeder" law.

The trooper transported him to Hillsborough County Jail for booking.

