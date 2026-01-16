Tampa Theatre celebrates MLK Jr. Day with free screening of civil rights documentary

TAMPA, Fla. — One of the most significant events of the Tampa civil rights movement happened just a block away from the Tampa Theatre. So Film Tampa Bay thought, no better place to show the movie, “Triumph, Tampa’s Untold Chapter in the Civil Rights Movement.”

The old Woolworth’s building on Franklin Street sits vacant, but for former state Senator Arthenia Joyner, her heart and spirit are filled with emotion thinking back to what took place there in 1960.

“66 years ago, 40 courageous black students decided they wanted to make a difference,” said Joyner.

Joyner was among the students to participate in, what would become, a history making sit-in at the lunch counter, a place that was segregated at the time.

“You know it was gut wrenching and heartwarming at the same time,” said Joyner. “This is the site of the place where we stood up seeking dignity and respect and the right to be treated equally.”

This past year Joyner and other sit-in participants were highlighted in the WEDU documentary film, “Triumph, Tampa’s Untold Chapter in the Civil Rights Movement.”

Film Tampa Bay and Tampa Theatre are proud to offer a free screening to the community on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“So, it really does make us feel good, I’ve talked with the others, to know that our act of defiance was now being recognized as something that’s significant,” said Joyner.

Director Danny Bruno says it was a great honor and responsibility to share these stories with the whole community.

“The biggest thing for me was we need to do justice for these folks, who are local heroes, who sat in and when they sat in, they stood up for the rest of us,” said Bruno.

Civil rights historian Steven Lawson was an advisor for the film.

“Most of these people, if you meet on the street today, they are just ordinary folks, and I want to stress, to have the courage to face the unknown,” said Lawson.

The film screening is also a chance to bridge generations.

A student-based film, "The Forgotten Formula,” directed by Cranston Cumberbatch, will precede “Triumph.”

“You have younger people experiencing these things that kind of mirror some of the aspects of the civil rights movement and how people have to come together,” said Cumberbatch, with Dreammakerz Productions.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at Tampa Theatre begins at 3 p.m.

“Go enjoy the MLK parade on Monday, but then come see us at 3 p.m., I’m very proud of it,” said Bruno.



