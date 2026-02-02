Travelers could pay a fee to get through TSA if they do not have proper ID

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A new federal requirement for air travel is now officially in effect and travelers who arrive at the airport without the proper identification could face a $45 fee and extra screening time just to get through TSA.

The change centers around the REAL ID and a new program called Confirm ID, which is being used for passengers who are not prepared with an acceptable form of identification.

Several forms of identification qualify for REAL ID purposes including:



REAL ID compliant state ID card

Passport

DHS trusted traveler card

U.S. military ID

For passengers who show up to the airport without an acceptable form of ID, TSA is now using Confirm ID to get them through security. It is a new identity verification system, but it comes with a fee.

As of Feb. 1, travelers without a REAL ID must pay a $45 fee to verify their identity through the system in order to proceed through security. TSA warns the process will also take additional time.

The confirm ID option is valid for 10 days. That means if your return flight is more than 10 days later, you’ll have to pay the $45 fee again.

Travel analysts recommend checking your identification well before heading to the airport and allowing extra time if you think you may need to use the confirm ID process.

At the Tampa International Airport (TPA), travelers told Tampa Bay 28's Keely McCormick they have been hearing about the change for years and many are already ready.

Emily Bizzoso is a frequent flier and got her new ID a few years ago.

She said, "I got it prior to the deadline looming so there wasn’t any long lines or didn’t have to wait a long time to go to DMV and get it."

Other travelers say the new fee is fair for travelers who still have not updated their ID.

Heather Rodriguez said, "We’ve all known it’s coming for years and years and years they’ve had a lot of extensions on it so at this point in time just get one."



