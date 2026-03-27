Tampa woman charged after 132 mph chase, crashing and kicking troopers: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a Tampa woman is facing multiple felony charges after leading troopers on a high-speed chase before crashing into another vehicle and seriously injuring the driver.

FHP said a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a black Kia along I-275 in Tampa at around 11:30 p.m. on March 24.

According to the trooper, the driver, 25-year-old Whitney Joseph, argued with the trooper before she fled the traffic stop, reaching speeds of 132 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Troopers said Joseph was driving recklessly and changing lanes before attempting to pass between two vehicles and crashing into a white sedan.

The sedan driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert, per the report.

While attempting to place Joseph under arrest after the crash, FHP said she began kicking the troopers and eventually bit a trooper before she was restrained.

FHP said Joseph is now facing multiple charges, including three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing to elude serious bodily injury or death, and resisting an officer.

According to the affidavit, Joseph is also charged with DUI with bodily injury and refusal to submit to testing.