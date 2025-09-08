Tampa woman shares personal tragedy during National Suicide Prevention Month

TAMPA, Fla. — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and Sept. 8 is recognized as 9-8-8 day. It is a day of action aimed at raising awareness about the 9-8-8 suicide and crisis lifeline.

Professionals at the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay tell us calls into that number are on the rise across Florida.

Nicole Gossett is a Tampa resident who is turning her personal tragedy into a mission to help others in need.

“Suicide has impacted my life, unfortunately, in many ways,” Gossett said.

She lost five people in her family to suicide. That includes her grandfather, brother, and her dad.

“I have tough days, there will be a memory or a song that pops into my head and I start crying uncontrollably,” Gossett said.

It is not easy to talk about, but she said she will fight through that discomfort in the hopes that it helps someone else.

“I found that it is extremely important to speak about suicide and mental health, and it’s healing for those who have dealt with it, and it makes it not a stigma. We have to talk about it,” Gossett said.

She is working to raise awareness and erase the stigma surrounding mental health. Gossett wants people who are struggling to know they are not alone. Help is available 24/7 through the 9-8-8 suicide and crisis hotline. In Hillsborough County, trained professionals at the crisis center of Tampa Bay are on the other end of the line.

Lindsay Everest with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay said, “We will not only listen to your story and listen to what’s going on, but we will help you problem solve and help you develop a plan to help you keep you or loved ones safe.”

She said calls into that 988 number are on the rise. In July alone, there were more than 17 thousand calls across Florida. Through those calls, Everest said trained professionals can connect those in need to suicide prevention services.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 9-8-8.

Click here for the Suicide Prevention Resource Center.

Click here for Suicidal Crisis Support.



From finding savings to help navigate the price of paradise, to the safety of our roads, and even the latest medical breakthroughs; Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping you get the most out of your day. Share your ideas with Keely below.

