Teen motorcyclist caught after 150 mph chase from Tampa to St. Pete: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol
TAMPA, Fla. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist was arrested after leading troopers on a chase that reached speeds of about 150 mph.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say their Aviation Unit spotted several motorcycles racing recklessly on Westshore Boulevard in Tampa before tracking the group as they crossed the Gandy Bridge. When a trooper attempted a traffic stop on rider Michael Alexander Fiallo of Wesley Chapel, he fled, heading to 4th Street and then southbound on I-275.

The chase ended in St. Petersburg, where Fiallo abandoned the motorcycle on Carillon Parkway and was captured in a nearby parking garage. Troopers charged him with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, and having no motorcycle endorsement. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

