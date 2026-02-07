Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

One man injured in Hillsborough County hit-and-run crash: FHP

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after the driver fled the scene.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — One man is in the hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in Hillsborough County on Friday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Police said the driver was traveling eastbound on State Road 574 when they struck a 33-year-old pedestrian from Guatemala. After the crash, police said the driver fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Vehicle parts collected by troopers at the scene indicate the suspect's vehicle is a 2017-2019 red Ford F250 or F350, according to a news release.

FHP asks anyone with information regarding this incident to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

