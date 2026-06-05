The Motor Enclave in Tampa is hosting fast Father's Day fun at its motorsports playground

TAMPA, Fla. — Father's Day is coming up quickly on June 21.

So how about giving dear old Dad the gift of going really, really fast?

The Motor Enclave in Tampa (6500 Motor Enclave Way) is normally a private 200-acre paradise for motorsports aficionados, with their own garages and their own Hard Rock Speedway. It's a spectacular place rarely seen by the average gearhead.

But this Father's Day, the Motor Enclave is opening up its massive complex to the public for a Father's Day brunch.

Proud papas can brunch, tour the sprawling grounds, check out some really cool, really expensive cars, test their skills on hi-tech racing simulators, and even do a "thrill ride" ride-along on the 1.72-mile Hard Rock Speedway.

Adult tickets start at $85, kids $25.

For more on the Father's Day event at the Motor Enclave, go here.

For more Sean Daly shenanigans, go here.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.