These 'Bolts Lovin' Beagles' are a hit on Thunder Alley

The Pesquera family and their dogs became Lightning fans after moving from New Jersey
Tony Jacobson
TAMPA, Fla. — When the Pesquera family moved from New Jersey to Tampa Bay about a decade ago, they became instant Lightning fans.

And so, of course, did their dogs.

Beagles, to be exact.

There have been a lot of beloved beagles in this family over the years, but the latest two — rescues named Champ, 5, and Gracie, 9 — have become minor furry celebrities for their fandom.

The very mellow puppers dress in Lightning jerseys, Lightning collars, Lightning scarves. They play with Lightning toys and sleep on Lightning blankets.

They're a hit online (check out @boltslovinbeagles on Instagram) and at games and events.

"The fans go crazy for them," says Emily Pesquera.

On a chilly Tuesday on Thunder Alley, the popular fan area outside of Benchmark International Arena, Emily, her sister Kim and mom Flo brought the celebrity beagles for a walk.

And naturally, they brought with them the whimsically crafted Zam-Bone-E, Gracie's preferred method of transportation.

"It's made of cardboard, blue paint and dog treats," says Emily.

The Pesqueras fully believe that their beagles are indeed intense Bolts fans — well, at least fans of the Lightning mascot.

"They love Thunderbug," says Emily. "He's held Gracie several times."

If you're a big Lightning fan with a cool story, reach out to Sean Daly on Instagram at @seandalytv.


Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28's "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks.
