Hillsborough County

TPA grounded flights as storms moved across Tampa

WFTS
TAMPA, Fla. — Heavy thunderstorms caused a ground stop at Tampa International Airport (TPA) on Monday.

According to the FAA's website, a ground stop was issued for TPA from around 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The FAA is reporting departures from TPA are delayed an average of 75 minutes.

As of 5:03 p.m., 115 flights at TPA were delayed.

Tampa Bay 28 reached out to TPA to determine whether the delays are weather-related. TPA said, "It’s safe to assume many of those delays are due to weather, which often happens during late afternoon thunderstorms in Florida. Overall those 115 flights are 22 percent of 521 flights scheduled for today."

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for several counties, including Hillsborough, Hernando, Pasco, and Pinellas until 5 p.m.

Track storms as they go across the area with our live radar.

