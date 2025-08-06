I-275 reopens at Fletcher Avenue after vehicle crash

TAMPA, Fla — All lanes of I-275 southbound at Fletcher Avenue are now reopened after a vehicle crash closed them earlier today.

FL-511 said all lanes of I-275 southbound at Fletcher Avenue were closed due to a vehicle crash with injuries.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FDOT traffic cameras show traffic may still be slow in the area as normal traffic patterns resume.