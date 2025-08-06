I-275 reopens at Fletcher Avenue after vehicle crash

TAMPA, Fla — All lanes of I-275 southbound at Fletcher Avenue are now reopened after a vehicle crash closed them earlier today.
FL-511 said all lanes of I-275 southbound at Fletcher Avenue were closed due to a vehicle crash with injuries.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FDOT traffic cameras show traffic may still be slow in the area as normal traffic patterns resume.
There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.
Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants