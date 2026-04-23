Traffic, parking and merch details for BTS concerts at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. — BTS fans heading to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa for the kickoff of their world tour should plan ahead for traffic, parking, and merchandise sales.

Concert dates are April 25, 26, and 28, with shows starting at 8 p.m., doors opening at 5:30 p.m., and parking lots open as early as 8:30 a.m. Tampa Bay Boulevard will be closed for the setup of the event’s merchandise tent. Merch sales open April 23 and will be available to attendees and non-attendees alike.

City officials advise that heavy traffic is expected in the areas surrounding the stadium, including Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Columbus Drive, North Himes Avenue, North Dale Mabry Highway, and I-275. Attendees should allow extra travel time and be patient, and non-attendees are urged to avoid the area if possible.