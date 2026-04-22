2ND SHOW ADDED: Usher, Chris Brown add second show to Tampa 2026 tour stop

TAMPA, Fla. — Chris Brown and Usher add a second show in Tampa to wrap up the 2026 tour.
Live Nation said a Saturday, Dec. 12 show has been added due to popular demand for the Dec. 11 concert at Raymond James Stadium.
Tickets will be available with the Citi presale on April 22 at 2 p.m., followed by the "R&B Tour" presale on April 23.
General ticket sales open on April 27 at 12 p.m. For more ticket information, go here.
Tampa Bay nursing homes cited for critical violations and placed on federal list of worst facilities
Aventura at the Bay and Groves Center are among 88 nursing homes in the U.S. designated as special focus facilities due to serious, recurring deficiencies.
Nursing homes cited for critical violations, placed on list of worst facilities