2ND SHOW ADDED: Usher, Chris Brown add second show to Tampa 2026 tour stop

TAMPA, Fla. — Chris Brown and Usher add a second show in Tampa to wrap up the 2026 tour.

Live Nation said a Saturday, Dec. 12 show has been added due to popular demand for the Dec. 11 concert at Raymond James Stadium.

Tickets will be available with the Citi presale on April 22 at 2 p.m., followed by the "R&B Tour" presale on April 23.

General ticket sales open on April 27 at 12 p.m. For more ticket information, go here.