VIDEO: Teen arrested in burglary of Tampa smoke shop after $5,000 theft: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a burglary that caused thousands of dollars in losses at a Tampa smoke shop.

Deputies said they responded around 6:45 a.m. on April 17 to the Atomic Smoke Shop on West Hillsborough Avenue and found the front window shattered. Surveillance video showed the suspect breaking the glass, entering the store, and stealing nearly $5,000 worth of merchandise before leaving through the broken window with the items in a backpack.

Watch video from Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Teen arrested in burglary of Tampa smoke shop after $5,000 theft: HCSO

Investigators identified the 17-year-old suspect, who was arrested on Sunday. He faces charges including burglary, grand theft while wearing a mask, and criminal mischief.

The case remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.