Traffic stop in Ruskin nets large fentanyl and meth seizure: HCSO

RUSKIN, Fla. — A Hillsborough County traffic stop led to the discovery of fentanyl and methamphetamine, resulting in the arrest of a Ruskin man.

Deputies said they attempted to stop a vehicle on U.S. Highway 41 Friday evening, but the driver continued for nearly a mile before pulling into a driveway on Ribbon Grass Loop. The driver, identified as 35-year-old Deontay Voss, was detained.

A search of the vehicle uncovered about 26 ounces of fentanyl, more than 58 grams of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Voss was arrested and faces multiple charges. Officials said the seized drugs were removed from circulation.