Troopers say woman fought officers, ran into traffic after I-275 crash: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman is facing multiple felony charges after troopers said she ran into traffic, fought officers and injured two troopers following a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 275 Saturday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers responded around 10:42 p.m. to a reported hit-and-run collision on southbound I-275 near mile marker 46. They said the suspect vehicle, a white 2014 Ford Fusion with heavy front-end damage, was stopped on the inside shoulder, according to a criminal report affidavit.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Alexis Shauntel Mccants of Tampa, the only occupant in the car. Troopers said Mccants was initially focused on her cell phone, declined medical assistance, and made comments about being tired of life.

When questioned, Mccants allegedly walked aggressively toward the active lanes of traffic. A trooper said he grabbed her to prevent her from harming herself, but she resisted violently, pulling backward into a lane and knocking another trooper to the ground, per the report.

FHP said Mccants continued to fight as troopers tried to detain her, striking both and causing a cut on one’s hand and multiple open wounds on their arms and elbows. A third trooper arrived to assist, deploying a taser twice, once in probe mode and once in “drive stun” mode, but both attempts failed to gain compliance.

Troopers said Mccants repeatedly blocked attempts to place her in a patrol car, screamed for officers to shoot her, and said she no longer wanted to live.

After being placed in a patrol car, Mccants was removed to be placed on a stretcher for EMS evaluation. Troopers said she continued to resist until secured, and she was transported to St. Joseph’s Main Hospital under a Baker Act order.

FHP said the incident resulted in blood covering one trooper’s uniform and multiple injuries.

Charges include battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

The investigation is ongoing.