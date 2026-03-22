Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Truck with fake missiles stopped near Plant City: FHP

toy rockets
Florida Highway Patrol
toy rockets
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — A truck hauling what appeared to be missiles on I-4 prompted multiple calls to law enforcement from drivers.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said troopers intercepted the vehicle on State Road 39 near Plant City and determined the devices were plastic props used for shows and events.

toy rockets

Troopers said the items were safe but advised the driver on better ways to transport them in the future.

Citrus County family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

Tommy Green was visiting his family in Citrus County to celebrate his birthday. He suffered a heart attack while swimming with the manatees, according to his family.

Family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.