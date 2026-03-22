Truck with fake missiles stopped near Plant City: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — A truck hauling what appeared to be missiles on I-4 prompted multiple calls to law enforcement from drivers.
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said troopers intercepted the vehicle on State Road 39 near Plant City and determined the devices were plastic props used for shows and events.
Troopers said the items were safe but advised the driver on better ways to transport them in the future.
Citrus County family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees
Tommy Green was visiting his family in Citrus County to celebrate his birthday. He suffered a heart attack while swimming with the manatees, according to his family.
Family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees