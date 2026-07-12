Two-alarm apartment fire displaces families in Tampa: HCFR

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) crews battled a two-alarm apartment fire Sunday morning in Tampa that displaced multiple families, according to a news release.

Around 9:35 a.m., dispatchers began receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire at 2705 Quinton Drive, HCFR said.

First-arriving crews found heavy fire and smoke coming through the roof of a two-story apartment building and immediately began an aggressive fire attack. Due to the intensity of the blaze, a second alarm was called to bring additional personnel and equipment to the scene, per the release.

As firefighters worked to contain the fire, crews searched several apartment units to make sure all residents had evacuated safely. Officials said no occupants were found inside the building.

The fire was brought under control within about 25 minutes of the first unit’s arrival. One person was taken to a local hospital in stable condition for evaluation. No firefighters were injured, HCFR said.

The American Red Cross is assisting families displaced by the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.